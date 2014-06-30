Common Unveils Nobody’s Smiling Tracklist [Photo]

With less than a month to go until Nobody’s Smiling, due July 22, hits retailers, Common has a lot of work to do. It’ll interesting to see what power moves the lyricist makes between now and then, but he’s unveiled the tracklist in the meantime.

The project dons a short 10 tracks (virtually the same amount held on his highly touted Be LP), including the powerful Vince Staples-assisted cut “Kingdom.” That song is an intricate detail of life in the Chicago streets, but it can be attributed to life in any inner city.

The tracklist infers that strife in the ghettos of America will be a consistent theme throughout the album. Common reached out to bubbling Chicago rappers Lil Herb and Dreezy to help tell the story. Other features include Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Cocaine 80’s, Elijah Blake, and Snoh Aalegra.

Peep what Common’s cooked up for Nobody’s Smiling below.

1. The Neighborhood (Feat. Lil Herb & Cocaine 80′s)

2. No Fear

3 Diamonds (Feat. Big Sean)

4. Blak Majik (Feat. Jhené Aiko)

5. Speak My Piece

6. Hustle Harder (Feat. Snoh Aalegra & Dreezy)

7. Nobody’s Smiling

8. Real (Feat. Elijah Blake)

9. Kingdom (Feat. Vince Staples)

10. Rewind That

Deluxe edition:

11. Out On Bond (Feat. Vince Staples)

12. 7 Deadly Sings

13. Young Hearts Run Free (Feat. Cocaine 80′s)

