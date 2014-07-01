Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs & A$AP Ferg – “Old English” [Listen]

The good folks at Mass Appeal have been working behind the scenes to create the forthcoming Mass Appeal Compilation Vol. 1 project. From it, listeners receive “Old English,” a thumping cut featuring Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs, and A$AP Ferg.

This collaboration was unexpected to say the least, but it works very well, despite how odd it looks on paper. Each featured rapper is spot-on in his delivery, which indicates that producers Salva and Nick Hook may have done more than simply pass off a beat.

Thugga, a current rap favorite, delivers one of his patented choruses and the opening verse to boot. That begins a lyrical tone that becomes more energetic in follow-up bars from Gangsta Gibbs and Fergenstein. The latter closes, and he sounds so comfortable in his own skin that it’ll leave fans anxious for more.

Mass Appeal Compilation Vol. 1 is due to release September 2. Described as a “a collection of energetic street bangers and head-bobbing vibes from artists in the Mass Appeal extended family,” it feature Pusha T, Pimp C, Juicy J, YG, and more. Boldy James, Fashawn, Bishop Nehru and more artists signed to the Mass Appeal imprint will also appear.

Stream “Old English” below.

Photo: Instagram