Statik Selektah ft. Action Bronson, Royce Da 5’9″ & Black Thought – “The Imperial” [Listen]

A proper Statik Selektah project promises not only top tier lyricism and quality production, but it’s also sure to done a collaborative track of epic proportions. And that’s where we shift all focus on “The Imperial,” an aptly titled cut featuring Action Bronson, Royce Da 5’9” and Black Thought.

What listeners receive is a constant barrage of motley bars from three distinctly different wordsmiths. Bronsolino kicks open the doors with his some hot lines, but it’s the veteran combination of Royce and Thought who stand out over Statik’s beat. It’s hard to say which of the two take the title (The Roots rapper has a longer verse), because both spit lyrics laden with metaphors and double entendres.

Thought’s effort is reminiscent to the way he lyrically decimated the Massachusetts producer’s “Bird’s Eye View” back in 2013.

“The Imperial” will appear on Statik Selektah’s upcoming What Goes Around album, due in stores August 19. Stream the record below.

