Drake Overcome By Illness, Cancels Wireless Music Festival Performances

There’s been a massive change to the 2014 Wireless Music Festival lineup. At the order of doctors, headlining act, Drake, has been forced to cancel his appearance in both London and Birmingham due to illness.

In a statement released by the UK festival, the OVO rap star regretfully announced that he’s been recovering from an ailment, but has not been cleared to perform. But don’t worry, all three days of the show will go on as planned.

Kanye West will replace Drake in London on Saturday (July 5), making this the second night in a row that he’ll rock the festival. Fans in Birmingham will be treated to an extended set from Rudimental, who will now be accompanied by a medley of guests.

Drake is also slated to host ESPN’s 22nd annual ESPY Awards on July 8. Let’s hope that he’s healthy by then. Read the statement that he issued to Wireless Music Festival below.

“To my beloved fans, it truly breaks my heart that I won’t be able to perform as planned at Wireless and Roskilde this weekend. I got sick a few days ago and although I am on my way to bouncing back, my doctors have made it clear that I am not physically fit to fly or deliver the performance my fans expect and deserve from me. I will be focused on resting for a quick recovery. I have the best fans in the world and I can’t wait to come back to make more incredible memories together.”

—

Photo: Instagram