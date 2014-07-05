Kanye West Gives 15 Minute Rant At Wireless Festival [Video]

Rants have become as normal a part of a Kanye West show as the music itself. Last night, the Grammy winning rapper delivered a message for 15 minutes at the Wireless Music Festival in the UK.

At this point, West has exhausted his messaging, so expect him to reiterate some things he’s already said if nothing else. Topics ranged from society’s lack of creativity t0 his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Notice that there’s some boos in the fold from those who simply wanted to hear music. Peep the footage of Kanye West’s speech below.

