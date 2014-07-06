Iggy Azalea & Rita Ora Perform “Black Widow” In London [Photos/Video]

While Kanye West was out huffing a lot of hot air during his Wireless Festival set, a pair of sexy imports to the American scene were performing their new single to the welcoming United Kingdom crowd.

Iggy Azalea called upon her BFF Rita Ora to the stage as the mission to divert some attention from the ubiquitous “Fancy” begins.

The single “Black Widow” has just been announced as the next single from the Iggy’s debut, The New Classic and given her recent track record, it should do very well to say the least.

Via Purple PR:

Hot off the heels of her first UK #1 and the fastest selling single of the year, “Problem” with Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea announces the release of her next UK single, “Black Widow feat. Rita Ora” on the 14th September, 2014. “Black Widow feat. Rita Ora” sees Iggy pair up with UK’s finest pop-sensation and international fashion icon, Rita Ora, whose impressive musical credentials include four UK #1 single’s (“Hot Right Now”, “RIP” , “How We Do” & “I Will Never Let You Down”), plus international fashion and beauty campaign’s as the face of DKNY Jeans, Rimmel London, designer of her own Adidas range and budding screen actress with her film debut later this year in the upcoming “50 Shades of Grey”. Together, Iggy & Rita have created one of 2014’s biggest tracks, bringing their signature sound and flow to a killer-chorus (written by Katy Perry), amplified by the slick production of Dr Luke.

Peep the pictures and video of them performing together in the slideshow down below.

—

Photos: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »