Kanye West Pays Tribute To Drake At Wireless Festival [Video]

An unfortunate ailment thwarted a would be Drake performance at the Wireless Music Festival in the UK over the week. But his far from shabby replacement, Kanye West, blessed the crowd with a three song tribute to the Toronto rapper.

In the midst of a lengthy set, West spun a few of Drizzy’s known party starters, “Trophies,” “We Made It,” and “All Me,” much to attendee’s delight. He closed out this medley with one of his own hit records, “Mercy.”

To some, this could be an odd move for the G.O.O.D. Music founder, who’s easily one of Drake’s more prominent competitors. However, the duo have been a lot more buddy-buddy in the months following West’s surprise appearance at OVO Fest 2013.

Drake got wind of West’s homage to him, and commented via Instagram.

Man I appreciate Kanye playing Trophies at Wireless so much. I want to be at all the shows more than anything in the world right now. I just keep watching the video over and over. Slow motion for me right now but I promise all the fans an incredible experience as soon as I am back. I am so sorry once again I love you all dearly. Thank you Ye for giving me that joy tonight.

