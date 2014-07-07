Kanye West Superstar Book Talks Porno Obsession, “Jesus Walks” Ghostwriting & More

In the latter years, Kanye West has made it his business to become the American Pop culture tycoon he is today. And a book called Kanye West Superstar is supposed to tell the story of just how the phenomena that is Yeezus came to be.

Book Description:

Kanye West is the self-proclaimed Steve Jobs of the Internet, downtown, fashion and culture. He doesn’t just produce critically acclaimed rap albums, he has ideas for water bottle design and architecture. He tried to design a leather jogging pant, but European fashion designers won’t allow him to be great, because he doesn’t have the necessary connections. Kanye West Superstar is the story of how Kanye West became such an important person to himself and also to America.

The book, written by best-selling author and former XXL columnist Byron Crawford, delves into a number of controversial subject matters, including West’s alleged interracial porn obsession, fatherlessness and its effect on “Black masculinity,” the reportedly ghostwritten, Grammy Award-winning “Jesus Walks” song (see Rhymefest), “long-simmering beef” with Jay Z, infamous feuds with then President Bush and today’s Barack Obama, and much much more.

Kanye West Superstar is due out on August 18 and can be pre-ordered HERE.

Peep book cover on the following page.

—

Photo: Theotis Jones of The Combat Jack Show

1 2Next page »