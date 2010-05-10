Jadakiss Says L.O.X. Deal With Diddy Might Not Happen

Now while the thought might have seemed great financially for the L.O.X. and Diddy, it just didn’t sit well with the fans with the thought that the Rap Trinity would be returning to Bad Boy.

Coming out in full force with an endless array of freestyles and new mixtapes, options seem to be opening for Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P, and the initial thought of rejoining Puff Daddy might not be in the plan anymore.

According to Jadakiss, during a discussion with MTV, there have been a lot more offers thrown on the table and they are now just looking for the highest bidder.

“It was in the making with Diddy. But after we put out that ‘[Ha Ha] Slow Down’ remix, we got a few more calls in that’s on the table right now. They upped the ante. The ante got upped off a light freestyle. You see the impact? You feel that?”

This just goes to show how much just ONE song can do for anybody once the right ears tune into the program.

Along with Kiss, Styles P also added before that the ink had yet to dry as there were no contracts signed to finalize, so the deal was still in limbo.

Well, let’s hope that the bidding draws to an end soon so fans can get that third LP that they have been waiting on for too long.