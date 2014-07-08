Clear The Pulpit: 12 Rap Songs That Burn Down The Black Church

Hip-Hop music was founded and rooted in the streets and it captured all of its surroundings. The tales of gunfire and illegal transactions always found its way to the top but there were also other touchy subjects that littered many records from rappers over the years.

As in, theology, organized religion or in most cases, the Black church.

No form of musical expression is as outspoken as the unabashed rap culture and there have been several instances of MC’s going out of their way to out preachers and deacons who tend to panhandle from the pulpit.

As the word for Moguldom Films’ Black Church Inc. continues to ring out, here’s a look at twelve songs that burn the Black Church into effigy.

Yeah, it’s dark and hell is hot.

