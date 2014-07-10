Blac Chyna Debunks Sleeping With Fat Trel: “Dead This Sh*t Now!”

Thanks to Fat Trel’s alleged baby mama, one @ChrisssssyV, the Internets on Wednesday (July 9) flared up with swirling rumors of the rapper once doing the nasty with Tyga’s girl Blac Chyna.

It only took hours for the busty vixen to peep game. When a photo associated with Trel and widely perceived to be Chyna made its way to Instagram again, she took the opportunity to debunk rumors saying she let Trel smash.

“STOP WITH THE LIES!!!!!!” she pleaded. “This is not ME! Not my body nor my TATTOO… I never use to date another rapper named Fat Trel EVER so dead all this SHIT now… A fool would believe anything they see or hear! My love and loyalty has been with Ty and King… So miss me with that rap shit!!!!!”

Well, there’s that. Peep the post for yourself below.

