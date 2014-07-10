Chuck D Puts Iggy Azalea On Blast, Attacks N-Word Usage

Chuck D is not one to hold his tongue. The Public Enemy head honcho has been saying what’s on his mind since the crew’s standout classic, “Fight the Power.”

In his latest Twitter tirade, Chuck D further reiterates his disgust with this generation’s usage of the N-word as he puts Iggy Azalea on blast for allegedly using it.

“a new straight path to slavery Here comes a endorsed sanctioned CORPlantation artist with A line straight out of 1853,” captioned the Hip-Hop vet with a controversial photo that’s been making its rounds in the viral sphere.

By now we all know that the pic showing the Aussie rapper alongside Drake, T.I. and B.o.B. with words “Me and My N*ggas <3” attached is a fake (words were altered). But that didn’t stop Chuck from making his point.

“True or not the IGGY thing is a reality when you call yourself with the slaveass term that was branded on skin & today marketed, sht happens,” he added.

Photo: WENN