French Montana ft. Fabolous & Wale – “R&B Chicks” [Listen]

French Montana found a lot of inspiration in The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Just Playin’ (Dreams)” on his more overtly titled new track, “R&B Chicks,” featuring Fabolous and Wale.

The Bronx rapper has been rather chummy with Khloe Kardashian as of late, but that didn’t stop him from waxing poetics about an array of female artists. Whether his words are fantasy or fact are of no consequence, because the song knocks. Credit that to production by The Renegades (though the artwork names The Mekanics).

Loso and Folarin follow suit with guest verses that better displays their wizardry with the words.

French Monatana commissioned Funkmaster Flex to premiere “R&B Chicks.” Stream the record below and share your thoughts in the comments.

