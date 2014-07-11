Khloe Kardashian Admits Lamar Odom Cheated, Lets French Montana Post Pics Of Her Body As Consolation [Photos]

Khole Kardashian’s whirlwind romance with Coke Boy rapper French Montana wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the immense struggle that is Lamar Odom. Although the fresh-faced couple appear to be happy touring the globe and exchanging extravagant gifts, the pain deep in heart still hasn’t been fully comforted.

In a teaser clip of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, the 30-year-old celebuante confirmed what pretty much known. Her estranged basketball hubby cheated on her emotionally and physically, which he hinted at in an awesomely bad freestyle with an unidentified topless male.

She tells her older sister, Kourtney that Odom was out conducting false interviews saying, “Being married to me were the best years of his life and that he is now wearing his ring.”

Burning with anger she lashes out, “F–k your ring! You were wearing it when you were f–king someone too.”

Khloe continued her rant: “He’s now admitted that he did some f**ked up sh*t. “The way I was living is not a way to live! “I kept in hiding every time there was something going on. I would have to lie, or conceal, or cover up, and I’m so over it.”

And then came the bombshell announcement. While her 30th birthday party was celebrated twice with her new beau French Montana, when she brought year 29 into the world, Lamar left her stranded as he dabbled in a piece of strange elsewhere.

“Let me tell you something,” she confided in Kourtney. “Last year on my birthday I lied to everyone because I had to lie and say I was with my husband when in fact my husband was missing with another girl, O.K? And I like and had to give up my Beyoncé tickets [to Kendall]”

Odom has long been rumored to be a drug addict but seems to have his life in order as he’s currently on the roster with the New York Knicks.

As for Khloe, her better days seem to be ahead. Check out the gallery below to peep her and French Montana chill after the airport and him sharing a picture of her fat butt.

You know what they say about one man’s trash, right?

—

Photo: Owen Beiny/WENN.com

