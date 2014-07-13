Jay Electronica Brings Out Jay Z, J. Cole & More At BK Hip-Hop Festival [Video]

Yesterday (July 12), Jay Electronica appeared in the actual flesh at the 2014 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival. The enigmatic rapper brought out special surprise guests that included J. Cole, Mac Miller and Jay Z.

Reports Miss Info:

Mac Miller was first up, joining Electronica for their Watching Movies with the Sound Offcollaboration “Suplexes Inside of Complexes and Duplexes.” Forgetting the rest of his verse, Mac broke out an impromptu freestyle. J. Cole and Talib Kweli soon followed, performing with Jay Elec for the first-time as a trio, their Reflection Eternal collab “Just Begun.” The best was saved for last as Brooklyn’s own Jay Z joined his fellow labelmate for a medley of songs including “Young Gifted & Black,” their “We Made It” freestyle, “Shiny Suit Theory,” and “P.S.A. (Public Service Announcement).”

Check out video and photos from yesterday’s show—Raekwon was the headliner and has his own batch of surprise guests—on the following pages.

“We Made It” below…

—

Photo: Instagram/@chuckcreekmur

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »