Joe Budden Takes An L At Total Slaughter [VIDEO]

Last night, the Shady and WatchLOUD-sponsored Total Slaughter battle was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. There were plenty of battles on the bill, but most people care about how Joe Budden held up versus Hollow Da Don.

It was not to be Jump Off’s night.

Reports The Smoking Section:

In the much ballyhooed about main event, Hollow Da Don versus Joe Budden, both battlers elicited boos, and deservingly so. The way each responded to the catcalls only further cemented the fact that Budden was an amateur in the arena. Whereas Hollow acknowledged the boos and responded to the crowd with a freestyled rebuttal, Budden simply asked that the crowd stopped booing him, then put the mic down and quit when they replied with louder boos. It was only after Kay Slay and Sway insisted Budden that he actually finished the round. In the end Hollow was announced the winner, and rightfully so, he won clearly and the cries of robbery online are confusing. Budden felt out of place, his flow hindered him, he had plenty of solid bars but even more iffy ones. Joe was out of his comfort zone and it showed. When Hollow left some wiggle room for Budden to possibly steal the battle, Joe Budden let himself down and @JoeBudden showed up to ensure the L. It was admirable for Joe to even jump in the ring, and he deserves plenty of credit for taking that risk, but ultimately it was foolish as well. But then again, if he really made the $200k that he claims to have received for the event then, it was well worth it.

Check out the footage of the Joe Budden vs. Hollow Da Don showdown below and on the flip to decide for yourself.

Photo: YouTube

