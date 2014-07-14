Drake Shopping For Real Estate In Cleveland To Better Support LeBron James

While still processing the decision of LeBron James to return to the Cavaliers, an overtly excited Drake described the extent to which he’d go to “better support” his longtime comrade.

Some fans will purchase another King James Cavs jersey (after burning to ashes the first one) to show their fervent enthusiasm for the returning titan. Drake, on the other hand, is looking into Cleveland real estate to show his support, presumably to attend more games.

Via Billboard:

With James’ essay for Sports Illustrated announcing his decision still swirling across the internet, Drake said he was already starting to “look into some real estate in Cleveland” to better support James and three other recently traded vets of his hometown team the Toronto Raptors. Not that he’s going to start rocking wine and gold just yet. “Despite what everyone on the internet thinks, I do not team jump. In the past I’ve always supported the player, not the institution, unless it’s the Kentucky Wild Cats or Toronto Raptors. Those are two teams I’ll never stray from.”

The first musical host since Justin Timberlake circa 2008, Drake will be presenting the 2014 ESPYs on Wednesday, July 16, 9 p.m. EST.

—

Photo: Instagram