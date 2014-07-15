Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Plan To Sell A Single Album For $1 Million

The news of LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has really breathed new life into Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The legendary harmonious quintint are announcing their plans to pull a Wu-Tang on the game and auction off a single album for a whooping $1 million.

Via TMZ:

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has huge plans for the next few years — TMZ has learned they plan to reunite, record new music, make a FAT stack of cash … and then ride off to the Crossroads never to be heard from again.

The guys from Bone Thugs tell us all five original members will kick off a world tour, then get back in the studio to record final album. They plan to auction off ONE single copy of the album … asking price — at least $1 MILLION!

If this blueprint sounds familiar that’s because Wu-Tang Clan is doing the same thing — currently touring after laying down their album. RZA claims they got a $5 million bid in the auction for their record.

BTNH say their 20-country world tour will start in December — so you’ve got some time to save up for the album auction sometime in 2015.