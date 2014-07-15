Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Plan To Sell A Single Album For $1 Million

The news of LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has really breathed new life into Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The legendary harmonious quintint are announcing their plans to pull a Wu-Tang on the game and auction off a single album for a whooping $1 million.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has huge plans for the next few years — TMZ has learned they plan to reunite, record new music, make a FAT stack of cash … and then ride off to the Crossroads never to be heard from again.
The guys from Bone Thugs tell us all five original members will kick off a world tour, then get back in the studio to record final album. They plan to auction off ONE single copy of the album … asking price — at least $1 MILLION!
If this blueprint sounds familiar that’s because Wu-Tang Clan is doing the same thing — currently touring after laying down their album. RZA claims they got a $5 million bid in the auction for their record.
BTNH say their 20-country world tour will start in December — so you’ve got some time to save up for the album auction sometime in 2015.
The idea is certaintly good for instantaneous headlines but getting the idea off the ground is an entirely different ball game.
RZA told Hip-Hop Wired that there were several bidders to purchase their outrageously priced album but no news of a receipt has surfaced yet.
