Skewed Views From The 6: Twitter Throws Shade On Drake’s Album Title [Photos]

Drake damn near broke the Internet today (July 15) when he dropped a bombshell announcement regarding his next solo project.

The Canadian crooner had Billboard do the talking for him when he announced the name of his fourth album with a cryptic title, Views from the 6. Although Drizzy has yet to began recording (save for the possible hit street record of “0 to 100”), the news coincides with the preparation of his upcoming tour with Lil Wayne as well as his OVO record label shaping up to be a force on the charts.

While Drake fans worldwide undoubtedly greeted the news with open arms, there was a predominant overshadowing of skeptics, haters and 140-character comedians alike, who made it a point to throw massive slander on the little that they knew about the album.

Peep some of the more humorous responses to the Views from the 6 revelation. If you think this is bad, wait until the album cover is unveiled.

Photo: Will Alexander/WENN.com

