Kreayshawn Was Catfished, Thought Diplo Was Into Her [Video]

The “Gucci, Gucci” rapper Kreayshawn, recently discovered she was emailing with a person she thought to be the producer and head honcho at Mad Decent.

From 2009 to 2011, Kreayshawn maintained an email exchange with “Diplo” after he responded to a vlog she posted on Mad Decent’s fan page. From that point on, the person behind the account would send her messages and pictures of his penis. He would also request a sex tape from her, which he never got.

Three years later, Kreayshawn finds herself rummaging through old emails, stumbling upon an old photo. She DM’d it to the real Diplo on Twitter, asking: “remember the old times?” The esteemed DJ clarified that the penis pictured is not his. According to him, he has a tattoo around that area.

Talk about getting d*cked.

Kreay, understandably, was flabbergasted. She mentioned that she and Diplo had met before in real life and, whoever was behind the emails, had really “inspired” her.

Oh.

Let Kreay explain. See below.

