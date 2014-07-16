Flo Rida To Perform On Monday Night RAW

Flo Rida will make his return to the WWE network –– this time, he’ll execute a medley of his hits and serve as the guest star on Monday Night RAW.

The Grammy-nominated and award-winning artist, known for chart-toppers like “Wild Ones” and “Whistle,” performed in April of 2012 at WrestleMania 28 before a crowd of 80,000 fans.

On July 21, the international star will appear on the longest-running, weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime TV history.

Be sure to tune in at 8/7C on USA Network.

Photo: WENN