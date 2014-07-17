Drake Impresses With 2014 ESPY Skits [Videos]

Like him or not, it’s difficult to dispute Drake’s range as an entertainer following his stellar job hosting the 2014 ESPY Awards. With a Hollywood takeover not far off the horizon, it appeared that his skits and well timed jokes were an audition tape of sorts.

Bobby Schmurda’s breakout record “Hot Ni**a” played as Drizzy stepped on stage at the top of the night. From there, the Canadian wordsmith used his charm to woo and win the crowd over throughout the night.

Drake and Blake Griffin had a few comedic moments in a series of skits — one featured a surprises appearance by former nemesis Chris Brown. The rapper also performed two faux songs written strictly for the ESPYS. The first, titled “Honorable Mention,” paid homage to athletes like LeBron James who came up short this year, while the premise of the Brian McKnight-assisted “Side Pieces” was pretty self-explanatory.

See what Drake had up his sleeve below and in the gallery on the following pages.

—

Photo:ESPN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »