The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (7/18/14) [Videos]

The recent rollout of the 2014 MTV VMA nominees featured plenty of past entries for The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week and this week’s countdown could possibly contain future million+ viewed videos and gamechangers.

TLC once sung what about your friends and one visual in the list shows the depth (and danger) people go to be down with a gang. Another artist, albeit a household name superstar, still goes the extra mile to prove himself like it could all end tomorrow. And if you think your passport is impressive, one rapper took a European vacation solely for his video that will have you envying his travel agent.

If your weekend is shaping up to be a massive party, take a look at Vic Mensa and Ab-Soul’s videos to see if you’re bout that life to do it up big.

The Wrap Up merely imitates life. It’s up to you to live it.

Photo: YouTube

