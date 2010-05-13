Jay-Z And Eminem To Collab For New York And Detroit Shows [Video]

In a rare co-headlining concert pairing, Jay-Z and Eminem are set to hit the stage together for shows in their home towns.

Jay and Em are teaming up to perform in Detroit and New York, taking on Detroit’s Comerica Park on September 2 and New York’s Yankee stadium on September 13.

The two record breaking artists made the announcement yesterday at Comerica Park with Em telling fans it would be history in the making.

“This is a once in a lifetime set of shows and I know we’re both really going to bring it to our home towns. The fans are going to love this–and so am I. It’s gonna be historic.”

Jay also chimed in saying,

“These shows are like a dream come true. I’ve always hoped that hip-hop could play any stadium like other genres of music. How perfect is it that EMINEM and I get to play our hometowns and show how far the live rap experience has come? Fun and historic, a great combination all around the board.”

Em is still preparing to release his Recovery album June 22 while Jay finishes touring stadiums and arenas in support of the Blueprint III.

Check out Jay and Em making the announcement yesterday.