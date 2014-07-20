J Dilla’s MPC To Be Featured In The Smithsonian

A couple of items from the late, great J. Dilla‘s production arsenal are heading to the Smithsonian. At the 9th annual DC Loves Dilla event in Washington DC, Dilla’s mother, Ma Dukes, revealed this her son’s MPC sampler and custom Moog will be housed in the Museum Of African American History And Culture.

Reports OkayPlayer.com:

Around these parts, J Dilla‘s legacy needs no reinforcement. We understand how foundational his process and his touch were to hip-hop, much more to culture. And in a move straight off the OKP wish list, the currently in-construction Museum Of African American History And Culture has sided with the donut lover in all of us. Last night at DC Loves Dilla, Ma Dukes took to the stage with a rep from the latest addition to The Smithsonian‘s arsenal of institutions to announce that Jay Dee’s MPC and custom Moog (built for him by Dr. Robert Moog no less!) will be installed in the museum to keep telling the story of his immeasurable contribution to our lives and to music. “Dilla will be there when you walk through those doors,” the Smithsonian Museum representative stated. This seismic announcement was made before a near capacity crowd at the historic Howard Theatre to raucous applause from attendees of the 2014 DC Loves Dilla event.

If you want to get technical, it’s an Akai MPC 60 II sampler. The Museum Of African American History And Culture will be completed in lated 2015 or early 2016.

Check out footage of the announcement below.

Photo: Smithsonian