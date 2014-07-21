Hip-Hop Wired Presents Games Rappers Play: Hit-Boy & Audio Push [Video]

HS87 are among the more impressive collectives to impact Hip-Hop in 2014. In light of the major moves they’re making as a unit and independently, Hip-Hop Wired thought it important to make group members Hit-Boy and Audio Push the feature on the inaugural episode of our new video series, Games Rappers Play.

The premise of the series is to create a natural conversation with artists around a game they’d typically play with friends. That said, yours truly sparked a competitive game of Uno as Hit-Boy and Price and Oktane of Audio Push discussed HS87’s We The Plug LP, their inspiration for making the body of work, and more.

“It really was a free project we were going to put out for free, a mixtape, but the label heard it, and wanted to push it further,” said Hit-Boy about the project. He later added, “This is also a step forward to let people know that this is really what I do. I’m not a f*cking beatmaker, no disrespect to nobody.”

Nineteen tracks deep, HS87’s We The Plug is sonically distinctive from anything we’ve heard out of southern California, or anywhere for that matter. But then again, Oktane said, “I see us not fitting; I see us standing out,” in response to our inquiry about where they fit in the growing community of rapper’s from that region.

The wordsmith’s statements make sense after hearing HS87’s We The Plug, which can be streamed here. Purchase it via iTunes. And last, but not least, hear Hit-Boy and Audio Push speak in Games Rappers Play above.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired