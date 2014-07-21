A$AP Rocky Sued For Slapping Woman During Made In America Festival

A$AP Rocky’s pimp hand of days past is catching up to him and may potentially cost him a pretty penny.

During last year’s Made in America festival in Philadelphia, the A$AP Mob leader was accused of slapping a female fan as he made his way through the swarming crowd. The incident, left Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) without a spot on the festival’s lineup from that point on, because Live Nation didn’t want the scandal attached to their event.

Charges were brought against the popular Harlem rapper but subsequently dropped after a state’s witness for the defendant Lisamarie Wade, failed to show up to a May court date.

In a recent lawsuit discovered by Courthouse News, Wade is not only suing A$AP Rocky and his entourage, but Live Nation Entertainment, Roc Nation, the John Doe security employers and employees as well as the event organizers and subcontractors.

She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for civil assault and battery and alleges the slap caused her “muscle spasm, migraine headaches, intense pain that radiates from her shoulders and into her arms and fingers, and exacerbation of pre-existing conditions.”

That must have been some slap.

Rocky has remained mum on the case but he has been frequently retweeting A$AP affiliate Ian Connor, who may be subliminally referencing the case.

Check out the tweets in the gallery and decide for yourself.

