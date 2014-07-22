Vado ft. 2 Chainz, Chinx, & Ace Hood – “You Already” [Listen]

Vado returns with a few friends in tow on his latest street single. Titled “You Already,” the cut features Def Jam’s own 2 Chainz, fellow New Yorker Chinx, and his We The Best Music Group label mate Ace Hood.

Produced by Dollar Bill Kidz, the cut dons a bounce that’s perfect for the summer. Vado leads the charge with a few braggadocios verses that could only come from a Harlem native. With Chinx holding down the chorus duties, the Hair Weave Killer and Ace are left to close the record with some proper sh*t talk of their own.

Funkmaster Flex premiered Vado’s “You Already.” Stream the cut below.

[via IFWT]

Photo: Instagram