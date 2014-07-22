Ice Cube ft. 2 Chainz & Redfoo – “Drop Girl” [Video]

Well, this is surprising. Ice Cube’s Everythang’s Corrupt singles haven’t been exactly impressive, and the same goes for “Drop Girl,” which receives a visual treatment today.

Cube is assisted by 2 Chainz and Redfoo of LMFAO on the energetic cut, which is even more erratic on the small screen. The trio play the role of mad scientist and their test subjects are a few curvy vixens. Their experiments involve the women’s posteriors for the most part, but based on the title alone, we’re sure you’re well aware of that.

Look for Cube’s Everythang’s Corrupt to release some time this year. Peep the video for “Drop Girl” below.

—

Photo: YouTube