Minister Louis Farrakhan Unveils Essay Praising Jay Electronica

Jay Electronica left a footprint on the 2014 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival with a stellar performance, featuring guests like of Jay Z, J. Cole, Talib Kweli, and more. Garbed in a Fruit of Islam jacket, he was accompanied by the Nation of Islam, which wasn’t surprising for anyone who follows his music or his Twitter.

Fans applauded the recluse MC’s potent lines (much of which were from songs years old), but today, a sound opinion comes from the Minister Louis Farrakhan. He expressed a great pleasure in seeing Jay Elect on stage alongside his brothers in religion via a message posted on Final Call’s website.

Per an excerpt from the piece:

I understand that some criticized Brother Jay Electronica’s use of profanity while wearing the uniform of the Fruit of Islam (F.O.I.) of The Nation of Islam. I humbly and respectfully ask: Has any of us who have accepted Islam and its required high degree of moral excellence and civilization ever said or done anything that is less than representative of what we believe? I am sure that all of us, if we are honest, would have to say that we have. Is the uniform that represents us as the Muslim Girls Training and General Civilization Class (M.G.T.) or F.O.I. more important than that which we say we believe and should represent 24 hours a day? If we violate our own teachings or make mistakes in how we handle our teachings and ourselves with respect to our moral teachings, do we not expect and desire Allah (God) to be forgiving and merciful to us, particularly if we petition for His forgiveness? Of course we do. (Read Holy Qur’an, Surah 26 “The Poets,” verses 78-82 – Abraham speaking of and to The Lord of The Worlds) Is Brother Jay perfect in his representation? Of course not. Are we 100 percent in our representation? Of course not. As persons who have accepted righteousness as our standard of intellectual and moral conduct are considered “those who are striving to be upright,” then there is much room in all of us for improvement.

Much of the piece greater elaborated on why Electronica should not be judged for his actions, for no one is perfect. Minister Farrakhan also went on to applaud the MC for representing Islam on such a grand stage.

“Thank U Brother Minister, I love U w all of my heart, & with the help of Allah, will let my works back up what my mouth says,” tweeted the New Orleans native in response.

Read Minister Farrakhan’s statement in full here.

—

Photo: HHW/Instagram