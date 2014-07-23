Naya Rivera Gets Married 3 Months After Splitting From Big Sean

While the world never got anything more than hearsay and gossip regarding Big Sean and Naya Rivera’s abrupt halt to their shotgun engagement, the Glee actress has not only moved past that saga in her life, but she has gotten married to another man.

People magazine exclusively broke the story today after Rivera wed actor Ryan Dorsey in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on July 19 during a small group of family members.

“We feel truly blessed to be joined as husband and wife. Our special day was fated and everything we could have ever asked for,” the couple reportedly said.

Dorsey is also an actor, who has most notably had roles in movies such as 2011’s Groovin’ On, 2012’s Unspoken and 2014’s You’re the Worst.

Despite the marital bliss spread in the air, it was but a mere three months ago when Rivera, 27 and the G.O.O.D. Music rapper went from dodging breakup rumors to both alleging to have ended their engagement on their own terms.

How does the news of Naya Rivera married make you feel–or how do you think Sean Don is taking the news? Sound off in the comment section below. Hit the flip to see their Naya and Ryan’s first photo as husband and wife.

—

Photo: People/Dino Gomez

1 2Next page »