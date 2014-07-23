Busta Rhymes Attracts Vicious Slander For Signing To Cash Money In The 1st Place [Photos]

Busta Rhymes’ life as a Cash Money stalwart came to a hollow end today (July 23) when he announced that he was taking his talents away from the YMCMB imprint.

Despite a popular assumption, Busta maintained that the split was amicable and he and the Cash Money family were still on good terms. That being said, the veteran rap master said something along the lines that he would rather hit the coffin than compromise his vision or budge for seedy label requests.

Instead of congratulating the future Hip-Hop Hall of Famer on his newfound free agency, several music fans feigned ignorance that they even knew the Dungeon Dragon was running with Lil Wayne in the first place. As for the ones who owned up to the awareness of his label situation for the past three years, the reactions were overly negative.

Hit the gallery to see the political climate in light of Busta’s new announcement. The approval ratings are very low.

