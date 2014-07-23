Common – “City To City” [Listen]

Common’s new album, Nobody’s Smiling — released on Tuesday (July 22) — houses 10 tracks by the veteran rhymesayer. The deluxe version hold three additional cuts, but a treat titled “City To City” can only be found on the Target-exclusive disc.

No I.D.’s powerful, sample-based production will captivate listeners’ ears within seconds of pressing play. Conga-led percussion and a spot-on brass section make this record sound like an anthem for an uprising. And that’s without mentioning a pair of verses from Common that are comparable with any of his best in the body of his LP.

Nobody’s Smiling is currently available for purchase via iTunes. Be sure to support after streaming “City To City” below.

