Naya Rivera Got Married On The Date She Reserved With Big Sean

While the Internets are still struggling to come to grips with the fact Naya Rivera married another guy a mere three months after she split from Big Sean, new reports are finding that the Glee actress was determined to get hitched by any means necessary.

TMZ has revealed that Naya took the phrase “save the date” to new heights after she got married on the exact same date she was scheduled to wed the G.O.O.D. Music golden child on.

On July 19, her vows were exchanged with virtually unknown actor Ryan Dorsey in a private ceremony on one of the glorious beaches in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The fancy Monique Lhuillier gown bought in Beverly Hills for her then-Big Sean marriage was also worn, but she did have the decency to ditch the original engagement ring.

According to various reports, Naya’s own roll dogs and BFF’s were unaware of the nuptials, let alone she had rebounded from Big Sean so quickly.

In an indirect response to all the questioning and slander of her impulsive marriage, Naya updated her last name to Dorsey on all of her social media accounts.

Was she trying to send a message here or did she genuinely find love in a hopeless place?

Photo: Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com