Iggy Azalea To Host Relaunched MTV Show House Of Style

Iggy Azalea detractors are about to get more fuel added to the fire that is the hate in their blood. The “Fancy” rapper will be the host of the newly relaunched MTV show House of Style.

Reports MTV News:

Are you guys ready for some big news? I mean, some huge news? House of Style is coming back. I know, amazing, right? Are you ready for the even bigger news? Iggy Azalea is the host this season. Yep, between ruling the charts and nabbing seven VMA nominations this summer, Iggy will be at the helm of House of Style, taking viewers from L.A.’s best vintage stores with Jeremy Scott to music video sets with Rita Ora. This season, presented exclusively by Unilever’s Caress, Degree Women, and TRESemmé, House of Style will chronicle how the fashion industry evolves alongside music and technology—who better to take us through this evolution than I-G-G-Y? Exactly. The show will connect viewers to designers, celebrity style setters, emerging trends, and more—you’re not gonna want to miss any of the eight episodes.

Recently, Azalea has been all over the Hip-Hop news with ?uestlove defending her merits as an artist and T.I. insisting that he doesn’t ghostwrite the Grand Hustle rapper’s lyrics.

House of Style will premiere August 4 on MTV.com and then get a fashion special on August 26 at 7pm EST, after the MTV VMAs.

