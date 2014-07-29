DJ Premier & Hit-Boy Working On Joey Badass’ Debut Album

Back in April, Joey Bada$$ shared with Hip-Hop Wired mere tidbits about the concept behind his highly anticipated debut album. “I don’t want to give it away. It is more in depth, about who I am, my story. I’ll say that much,” he said.

As the anticipation for Joey’s inaugural LP heightens, the Pro Era head honcho touches on whose sounds will be heard on the project. “Chuck Strangers, Kirk Knight, Lee Bannon, DJ Premier and Hit-Boy,” he told XXL. “We got some good beats.”

Later adding, “It’s coming real soon. I still don’t want to give the date just yet.”

B4.Da.$$ is slated to drop this fall. Stay tuned.

Photo: Instagram