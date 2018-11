Just days ago, DMX made headlines for admitting that he once ate dog food. Today, we get a different side of DMX, thanks to footage of him on a Slingshot ride in Orlando, FL.

Courtesy of TMZ’s video, the rapper is seen yelling alongside a friend, waiting to be launched into the air. He then grabs onto his chain (like that’s what’s going to save him) and holds on for dear life as he’s slingshot above ground.

Peep the hilarity below.

—

Photo: TMZ