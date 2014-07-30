Iggy Azalea Cast In Fast & Furious 7 [Video]

Vin Diesel disclosed during a recent interview that Iggy Azalea will be making a cameo in the upcoming Fast & Furious 7 movie.

When Skyrock FM asked about which songs the actor dances to most, Iggy Azalea came up conversation as her hit single “Fancy” was named.

“Well, Iggy Azalea, I just worked with her two weeks ago,” said Diesel while promoting his new Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy. “I guess you’ll be the first person that knows this — we casted her in Fast & Furious 7. She has a cameo in Fast & Furious 7.”

The Aussie rapper’s foray into the world of film and acting is via Universal Studios’ biggest franchise? Iggy stays winning.

Peep the full chat in the video clip below. Fast & Furious 7 is slated to hit theaters April 3, 2015.

Photo: Instagram