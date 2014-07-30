Dear Summer: 20 Hip-Hop/R&B Artists With Sizzling Bodies [Photos]

We don’t live the same lives as the rich and famous. More often than not, physical fitness is a requirement for Hip-Hop and R&B artists, especially, so as to appeal to a global fan base.

Whoever complained about a Nelly flaunting his perfectly chiseled abs or Nicki Minaj and her infamous lady lumps? Don’t worry, we’ll wait.

Face it, people love to gawk at a great ass or swoon over the perfect set of arms, and we at Hip-Hop Wired are no exception. And what better season than to show off what your mama gave you, than summer? ‘Tis why we’re presenting 20 Hip-Hop and R&B artists whose assets are irresistible as hell.

Peep the rundown, you won’t be sorry.

—

Photos: WENN/Instagram/H&M

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21Next page »