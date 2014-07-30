Kanye West Tops GQ’s 21 Best Albums Of The 21st Century List

This should get people talking. GQ Magazine listed the best 21 albums of the 21st century from highest to lowest in their August issue and a few recognizable Hip-Hop artists made the cut.

There will be all kinds of omissions and controversial selections with any list of this kind — especially one with such a measly amount of spots and 14 years worth of music to choose from. Case in point, at the number one spot is Kanye West’s (he also covers the issue) sonically marvelous 2010 LP My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Considering that the G.O.O.D. Music Founder’s discography speaks for itself, it’s not surprising that at least one would be named.

At the time of it’s release, MBDTF was West’s most avant garde project to date. Paired with its undoubted crossover appeal, it was a logical choice on GQ‘s part. But does it trump other renowned projects like Jay Z’s The Blueprint (number 12), Outkast’s Stankonia (number three), and J Dilla’s Donuts (number 19), each of which appear lower on the list?

We’ll let you be the judge. See what other albums made the cut via the full list here. Share your thoughts in the comments.

