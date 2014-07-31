CLOSE
ScHoolboy Q, Action Bronson, & More Appear At “PeterPalooza 3” [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, July 23, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg celebrated his 35th birthday by bringing “PeterPalooza” to New York City for a third time. Held in the Best Buy Theater, the pro wrestling-themed show was an extension of the radio personality’s affinity for underground Hip-Hop and rising upstarts in the culture.

Attendees were treated to a lineup of Schoolboy Q, Action Bronson, Danny Brown, Ab-Soul, Joell Ortiz, Vic Mensa, Retchy P, G-Eazy and Chris Rivers (son of the late, great Big Pun). But for those who missed the extravaganza, Rosenberg has released a recap video that gives a behind the scenes perspective. One half of the Juan Epstein podcast described the event as “good vibes.”

See things for yourself in the vid below. Leave your thoughts on “PeterPalooza 3” in the chorus.

