Drake’s Latest No. 1 Sets New Billboard Record

Love him or hate him, Drake is undeniably the guy right now. One of the very few MCs who consistently shake up the Billboard charts, the Toronto native set a new record this week.

Lil Wayne’s “Believe Me,” featuring Drake, rose to the number one spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts, making it the OVO rapper’s 14th time achieving this feat and the most achieved by any artist in that specific chart’s 22-year history. Usher held the previous record at 13.

Weezy also has some celebrating to do as well, because he now tails Drake and Usher at the third spot with 10 number ones.

Count this as another win for YMCMB, who are readying Wayne’s upcoming album, Tha Carter V, and Nicki Minaj’s The Pink Print, to release this year. The “Believe Me” tandem are also set embark on the “Drake vs. Lil Wayne” tour, beginning on August 8.

—

Photo: WENN.com