Fredo Santana ft. Childish Gambino – “Riot” [LISTEN]

At this point, it’s safe to expect the unexpected from Chicago rapper Fredo Santana. While he certainly looks the part of the topics covered in his musical content, he finds ways to break the mold through collabs like “Riot,” featuring Childish Gambino.

Yes, you read that right. But it’s not like Santana hasn’t done this before with cuts like the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Jealous.”

This time the GBE representative teams up with Young Chop, who layered the track with knocking drums that listeners would feel in their chests if played through appropriate speakers. Bino fits rather seamlessly into the mold with a verse, in which he slows down his delivery to enunciate every word he utters.

“Riot” appears on Santana’s new mixtape, Walking Legend. Find that here. Stream the record below.

