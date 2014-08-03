Beyoncé ft. Nicki Minaj – “Flawless (Remix)” [LISTEN]

“Of course sometime sh*t go down when there’s a billion dollars on an elevator,” this according to Beyoncé, who touches on the now-infamous elevator Solange/Jay Z scuffle on her wicked “Flawless (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The Queen B and the queen of rap join forces on the remix of the feminist anthem, “Flawless.” The female powerhouse duo released the song on Bey’s website, August 2.

If you recall, last weekend The Barbz announced she’d be postponing the debut of her “Anaconda” single and we’d know “why” soon. The Hip-Hop Wired got exclusive word the delay was because of a forthcoming Beyoncé single. In this case, it’s because Nicki officially hopped on a Bey track.

“The queen of rap slaying with Queen B/ If you ain’t on the team, you’re playing for team ‘D/ ‘Cause we A-listers'” Nicki spits in her verse.

Flawless.

Photo: Beyonce