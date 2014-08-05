Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Harold’s” [VIDEO]

Freddie Gibbs takes viewers back to his hometown of Gary, Ind. in the visual for “Harold’s” from he and Madlib’s Piñata album.

The song’s title derives from the one of Chicago’s mainstay chicken spots, which just happened to set up shop in the neighboring city. While Harold’s plays a role in the story, it’s but a locale in a more nuanced plot. Gangsta Gibbs waxes poetics to the mellow beat as scenes unfold his visually captivating lyrics onto the screen.

For more from the tandem of Gibbs and Madlib, we suggest that you purchase Piñata via iTunes. See the video for “Harold’s” below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube