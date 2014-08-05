Twitter Calls Bullsh*t On Jay Z’s Alleged Side Piece [Photos]

Rapper Olivia McFallar (aka Yes Liv Can) is quickly learning that alleging to be Jay Z’s side piece comes with ample baggage. And you can blame Beyoncé’s BeyHive for that.

In a perfect world, the Hive would take her claims as one major falsehood, and that would be that. But that clearly isn’t the case after she released her “Sorry Mrs. Carter” track. The fan community bombarded McFallar’s mentions with all sorts of slanderous messages on Twitter, photos, and the like. Things got very ugly afterwards.

Hit the jump to see a gallery of Twitter responses towards McFallar.

