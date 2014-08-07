Busta Rhymes & The Conglomerate – Catastrophic 2 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Busta Rhymes looked very funny in the light after the “Swagger Wagon” commercial released. But rather than respond with a cheesy statement, he and his Conglomerate cronies redirect attention back to the music on their Catastrophic 2 mixtape.

Comprised of 19-tracks, Bussa Buss and company’s ears surveyed some of the more popular tracks of the year. In turn, fans can expect mounds of freestyles over hits like Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” Future’s “Move That Dope,” Rae Smerrurd’s “No Flex Zone,” Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a,” and more. Of course, there’s some original material from The Conglomerate clique, which includes rappers like O.T. Genasis and J Doe, sprinkled in the mix as well.

The project is presented by veteran journalist Shaheem Reid. Stream/download Castatrophic 2 below.

—

Photo: Instagram