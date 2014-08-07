CLOSE
Home > Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes & The Conglomerate – Catastrophic 2 Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Busta Rhymes looked very funny in the light after the “Swagger Wagon” commercial released. But rather than respond with a cheesy statement, he and his Conglomerate cronies redirect attention back to the music on their Catastrophic 2 mixtape.

Comprised of 19-tracks, Bussa Buss and company’s ears surveyed some of the more popular tracks of the year. In turn, fans can expect mounds of freestyles over hits like Chris Brown’s “Loyal,” Future’s “Move That Dope,” Rae Smerrurd’s “No Flex Zone,” Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a,” and more. Of course, there’s some original material from The Conglomerate clique, which includes rappers like O.T. Genasis and J Doe, sprinkled in the mix as well.

The project is presented by veteran journalist Shaheem Reid. Stream/download Castatrophic 2 below.

cover

Photo: Instagram

The Conglomerate

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close