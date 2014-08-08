DJ Khaled Talks Middle East Conflict, Fear Of Flying & More On Larry King [VIDEO]

In the latest episode of Larry King Now, DJ Khaled offers viewer a different perspective on who the king of anthems really is. He lets us in on his hit-making process, shedding a few pounds, his greatest fear, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and much more.

“I’m all about unity. I’m all about love, and I want my people to be good, said the 38-year-old Palestinian producer about peace in the Middle East. “I’m sitting here with you right now, me and you have no problem. I respect you, you respect me, and that’s how life should be.”

The Grammy winner also reveals he has a fear for flying (he travels by bus) and explains why he uses the controversial n-word in his music. Khaled also sings Jay Z’s praises for the musical genius that he is and reveals who he’s dying to collaborate with. Hint: He’s a rap god.

Peep the insightful chat in the video segment below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: