T.I., Gunplay, & More Remix Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a” [LISTEN]

Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a” has an allure that could be likened to a gravitational pull. With any record of this kind, listeners can expected tons of remixes, and today, the trend continues.

Within the last two days, T.I., Gunplay, and Ace Hood have taken a crack at rhyming over the Jahlil Beats‒produced record. There’s nothing soft about the Brooklyn rapper’s take on Lloyd Banks’ “Jackpot.” Expect the aforementioned wordsmiths to follow suit.

Start with T.I.’s take on “Hot Hi**a” below. Gunplay and Ace Hood can be heard on the following pages.

