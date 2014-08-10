CLOSE
A$AP Rocky & Chief Keef Shoot Video For “Superheroes” [PHOTOS]

You can’t front, Chief Keef is doing his best not to become a Hip-Hop footnote. Sosa recently shot the video for “Superheroes,” which features Harlem’s A$AP Rocky.

“Superheroes” (you can here a snippet in the clip below) will be landing on Sosa’s new Bang 3 album, which is set to drop September 30.

Yep, that’s Sosa rocking a pink jumper, while Rocky goes with an all black motif. That Lamborghini is tough, though.

Word is the video will be out August 15. Check out behind the scenes photos of the “Superheroes” shoot in the following pages.

Behind The Scenes

